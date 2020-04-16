Alpha Windward LLC Sells 240 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 154.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

