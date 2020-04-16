Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Herc worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

