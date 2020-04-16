Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Conduent worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $13.35.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

