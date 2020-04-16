Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of RadNet worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 1,653.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,692,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.47. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

