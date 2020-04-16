Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

