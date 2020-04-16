Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $941.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

