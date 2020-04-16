Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $174,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $1,693,969. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.88. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.