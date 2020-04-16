Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Commscope worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

In other Commscope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

