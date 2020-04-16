Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.69. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

