FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

