Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.63. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

