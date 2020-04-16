Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.51. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

