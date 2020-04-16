Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBC. TheStreet lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

