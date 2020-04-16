Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.70 Million Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,777 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,210.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 121,146 shares worth $3,160,099. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.