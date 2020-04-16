Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

