Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Appian worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Appian by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Appian by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Appian by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

