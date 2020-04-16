Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,937 Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Georgia Financial were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

