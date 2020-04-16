Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,389.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

