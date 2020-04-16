Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 201.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of AnaptysBio worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 939,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 585,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 26.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $415.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.