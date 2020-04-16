Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Livent stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $860.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.14. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

