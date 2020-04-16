Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89,775 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Blucora worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $602.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

