Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.02 and a quick ratio of 23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

