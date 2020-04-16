Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Veracyte worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

