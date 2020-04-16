Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.