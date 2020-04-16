Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 59,283 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of First Foundation worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

