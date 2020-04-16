Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.
