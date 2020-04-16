Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

