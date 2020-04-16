Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Univar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 266,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter.
UNVR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.
In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Univar Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.