Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Univar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Univar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 251,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 266,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter.

UNVR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

