Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,643 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after acquiring an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.