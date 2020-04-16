Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ship Finance International worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ship Finance International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 158,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.