Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.90 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

