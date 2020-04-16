Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,673 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $971.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWM shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.