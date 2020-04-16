Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.