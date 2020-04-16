Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €95.00 Price Target at HSBC

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.08 ($102.42).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €79.82 ($92.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.77. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

