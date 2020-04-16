JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

SGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.57 ($42.53).

Shares of SGO opened at €24.35 ($28.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.44 and a 200 day moving average of €33.60. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

