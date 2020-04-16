Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.19 ($44.41).

1COV opened at €29.61 ($34.43) on Thursday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

