Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.33 ($58.53).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

