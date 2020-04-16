DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.31 ($34.08).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €19.85 ($23.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.89 and a 200-day moving average of €26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

