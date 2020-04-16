Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 38,039 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,134 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,313,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after buying an additional 1,405,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

