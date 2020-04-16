Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €144.12 ($167.59).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €137.40 ($159.77) on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €128.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.10.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.