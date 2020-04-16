HSBC Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.98 ($83.70).

Danone stock opened at €61.70 ($71.74) on Thursday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.60.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report