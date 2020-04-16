HSBC Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.98 ($83.70).

Danone stock opened at €61.70 ($71.74) on Thursday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

