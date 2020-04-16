Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.56 ($44.84).

ETR DLG opened at €27.34 ($31.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.11.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

