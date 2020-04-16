Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.56 ($44.84).

ETR DLG opened at €27.34 ($31.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.11.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report