UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.50 ($14.53) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.88 ($14.98).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.