HSBC Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €118.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.28 ($114.28).

ETR:BEI opened at €92.96 ($108.09) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

