Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.24).

Shares of VIV opened at €20.66 ($24.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.66 and a 200 day moving average of €24.02. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 310 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Livent Corporation Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Veracyte Inc Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report