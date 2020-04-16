Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.24).

Shares of VIV opened at €20.66 ($24.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.66 and a 200 day moving average of €24.02. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

