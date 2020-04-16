Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €7.60 by HSBC

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.66 ($8.91).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

