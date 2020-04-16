Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. DA Davidson cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.