W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. W Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,721,434 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.