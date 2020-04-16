W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.21. W Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,721,434 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics
W Resources Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19
W Resources Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19
IAA versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis
IAA versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis
Tertiary Minerals Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25
Tertiary Minerals Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25
Seattle Genetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Seattle Genetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Plug Power Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Plug Power Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report