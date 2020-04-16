Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 19,915,566 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.25.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

