Seattle Genetics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 518 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

