Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 270.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,938 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Plug Power worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,007. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

